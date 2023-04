CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration is reminding adults of the legal drinking age that on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, liquor sales are not allowed at retail outlets for off-sight sales.

This restriction does not apply to off-sight sales for beer and wine.

It is also noted that the West Virginia State Code regulating Easter sales also does not apply to on-sight licenses.