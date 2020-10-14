Retired detective reacts to cold case solved

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 39-year-old cold case is finally solved after years of detective work.

A detective who worked on the case for two years, starting in 2002, remembers the case. Paul Blume worked with the Beckley Police Department for 22 years. He said the murder of Cynthia Miller captured his attention when he was a detective.

“Throughout the years I just think there were a lot of officers, a lot of detectives that kept it alive with the hope. And we all knew that it was the right piece of evidence we could do something good with it and they finally did. So hats off to those guys,” Blume said.

Blume said he hoped this investigation would be solved before he retired, but that was not the case.