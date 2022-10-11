CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Several positions have recently been opened, the West Virginia Division of Protective Services reports today, October 11, 2022.

Several law enforcement positions have become available and the WVDPS encourages people with lapsed law enforcement certifications to apply. Retired police officers bring valuable experience and resources to the Division, making them eligible for leadership positions quickly.

With the cooperation of the West Virginia State Police Academy and the West Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Subcommittee, people with lapsed certifications are able to become recertified and continue their law enforcement careers with the Capitol Police.

“Hiring retired law enforcement gives our Division a huge advantage. Not only do they bring a wealth of knowledge to the Division from their previous law enforcement careers, but they also provide mentorship to our younger officers, which gives those officers a leg up as they pursue their own careers.” Kevin Foreman, Director of the Division of Protective Services

Any individual that is interested in a position with the division may contact the Capitol Police at (304) 558-991 or visit: capitolpolice.wv.gov.