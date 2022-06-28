PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Ninety-seven-year-old Leonard Beckett was set up at the Princeton Health and Fitness Center selling coffee tables, lazy susans, and other handmade goods.

Beckett said he picked up woodworking as a hobby 16 years ago when he retired as owner of Athens Garage at age 81, proving it is never too late to learn a new skill.

“Well I guess… whenever I had to quit working on automobiles I started making sawdust,” Beckett told 59News.

Beckett said he had lots of interested customers today and even made a few sales.