OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A game store in Oak Hill is picking up its tournament season. RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles held a Madden 22 tournament on March 6, 2022.

Co-owner Clay Williamson said their tournament season begins in the spring and carries out until the summer. Players could compete on either Xbox one or play station systems.

“It brings in new eyeballs to the store, we get people from all over the place and it just gives the community something to do there is not a lot of places right now for these video game guys to meet up and do tournaments and stuff,” Williamson said.

The first-place winner from Sunday’s tournament won a cash prize, second place won an autographed Michael Vick helmet.