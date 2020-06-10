Revitalization efforts underway in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — White Sulphur Springs is getting a makeover to revitalize the city. Bruce Bowling, the Mayor of White Sulphur Springs, said things are looking up for the city.

“White Sulphur is kind of on the rebound and things just seem to keep getting better,” Bowling said.

After two new businesses joined Main Street, Mayor Bowling made an announcement early this week that another business will soon be added. That is not the only thing happening in White Sulphur Springs. Bowling said the pool and the fitness center are almost finished.

“It’s just… So much energy in town,” Bowling said. “It’s amazing. I never thought it would happen again, but it’s happening. It’s really happening.”

And that’s not all! Bowling had more exciting news for community members.

“We got a contract signed to redo the tennis courts in town,” Bowling said. “The WTT Tennis event is coming. They’re going to use our course to practice on during the day. They’ll be professional tennis players on our tennis courts next month.”

Bowling said he has many people to thank for getting the ball rolling on these projects. He said he cannot wait to see how White Sulphur Springs blossoms after the changes.