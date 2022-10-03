RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Independence High School staff teamed up with Revive Salon stylists on Monday, October 3, 2022, to give haircuts to students during lunch, according to IHS Communities in Schools Coordinator Felicia Brooks.

Ten students received a complimentary bag of goodies, along with the free trim.

Brooks said some students are unable to get trims because of time constraints. For others, getting a style in a salon is difficult on a student’s budget.

“That’s just an added expense that students may not have,” noted Brooks. “So we wanted to bring stylists here, for them to get that service, while in school.”

Students will have yearbook pictures made on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.