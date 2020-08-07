RGH Wound Care Center receives Center of Distinction Award

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Advanced Wound Care Center by Healogics at Raleigh General Hospital received the Center of Distinction award. The Center achieved outstanding clinical services for 12 consecutive months.

Dr. Bose Mikkilineni said they were scored on several levels, from wound healing rate to the most important: patient satisfaction.

“It depends upon, of course, the wound heal rate and the statistics in how many patients we see, how fast the wounds heal, how many referrals come from the community,” Mikkilineni said.

Mikkilineni said they see patients from diabetics to non healing surgical wounds. To keep their patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are following all of the guidelines in place by the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The patients are screened at the entrance here. We do not allow the family members to come in,” Mikkilineni said.

After receiving the President Circle Award in 2019, Dr. Mikkilineni said it feels amazing to receive the Center of Distinction award this year.

“I think it feels great because its all because of the hard work that the staff do,” Mikkilineni said. “I’m here just representing them, but I’m so grateful for their dedicated work in this facility and I’m proud of them.”