Rhododendron Festival continues in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A popular spring festival continues in the city of Beckley!

The Rhododendron Festival kicked off earlier this month, but the festivities continue this weekend. Activities this weekend include a car cruise to admire the flowers, a pickleball tournament, and an architecture tour. These festivities allow people to appreciate the West Virginia State Flower, and their community.

“We needed a spring festival to celebrate the season and the Rhododendrons, and people being able to get outside and enjoy fun things again,” said Jill Moorefield, Director of Events for the City of Beckley.

The festival continues until May 29, 2021. For more details on the events, visit the Beckley City Events website.