BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is a new purple building on Ragland Road in Beckley, and visitors are likely to hear the sound of little feet, and, not to mention, squeals of delight.

Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio now offers a studio for dancers ages five and under.

The new dance space features a spacious dance room, lots of glitter, chandeliers which could hang in Cinderella’s ball and comfy chairs for ladies-in-waiting.

“It’s called The Purple Palace,” said Laura Pinnick, CEO of Rhythms of Grace. ” It’s enabled us to add some more class in the main space for our bigger kids and also just provide a beautiful, special space that will make our girls feel like little princesses.”

Rhythms of Grace Teachers at Rhythms of Grace said that they want to make sure every dance is treasured, taught and transformed.

Registration is now open.