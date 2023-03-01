RICHLANDS, WV (WVNS) — After a viral video made its rounds across social media, a Virginia high school basketball coach was charged with assault.

According to the Richlands Police Department, during the Virginia High School League’s semi-final girls basketball game between Richlands and Wise Central, a incident between the girls head coach and a fan in the crowd led Richlands Police Department to launch an investigation.

The game, which occurred on February 23, 2023, ended with a physical brawl between the girls head coach and a fan leading to a complaint of assault being made to the Richlands Police Department.

After reviewing video evidence, gathering witness reports and interviewing the involved parties, Tom Rife of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery. Rife is currently waiting for a trial date.