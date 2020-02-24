Richlands town council offers utility assistance after floods

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Recent flooding impacted hundreds of homes in the Richlands, Va area. Town council members decided to help the affected families by offering assistance with utilities. They worked out a 90-day extension for utility bills.

Town manager, Tim Taylor, said, people whose homes were affected by the floods can call town hall and an administrator will help them with payment plans.

“We will work with them on trying to find sources to help them not just trying to defer it. Sometimes that hurts more than other times because eventually you have to pay the bills. So that will give them avenues of sources from a social services or other type of organization that might want to help pay those,” Taylor explained.

Taylor said the goal is to help take the burden off these people during their time of crisis.