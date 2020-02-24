Richlands town council offers utility assistance after floods

News
Posted: / Updated:

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Recent flooding impacted hundreds of homes in the Richlands, Va area. Town council members decided to help the affected families by offering assistance with utilities. They worked out a 90-day extension for utility bills.

Town manager, Tim Taylor, said, people whose homes were affected by the floods can call town hall and an administrator will help them with payment plans.

“We will work with them on trying to find sources to help them not just trying to defer it. Sometimes that hurts more than other times because eventually you have to pay the bills. So that will give them avenues of sources from a social services or other type of organization that might want to help pay those,” Taylor explained.

Taylor said the goal is to help take the burden off these people during their time of crisis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Town of Richlands offering utility assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Town of Richlands offering utility assistance"

Two candidates on ballot for Greenbrier County Sheriff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two candidates on ballot for Greenbrier County Sheriff"

Fayetteville PD receives donations to help comfort kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville PD receives donations to help comfort kids"

VA senators reject pay raise, deputies say they're being punished for speaking out against gun laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA senators reject pay raise, deputies say they're being punished for speaking out against gun laws"

Hospice of Southern West Virginia offering bereavement support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia offering bereavement support"

Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News