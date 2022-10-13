FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–Fayette County is making access to Bridge Day easy with shuttles.

Shuttles are stationed at locations throughout the county including at the Fayetteville Walmart, Fayette Landing Shopping Center, and Midland Trail High School as well as more locations listed on their website.

Tim Maylor, the Executive Assistant for the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Bridge Day talked about one important memo bridge day goers should know.

“We do need to make sure everybody knows to bring a clear bag only. So, if you’re at the lot and you don’t have a clear bag, most of the shuttle lots do have them for sale but I recommend bringing a clear bag just to be safe,” Maylor said.

Maylor added the cost of the shuttle is three dollars in cash per person. The first shuttles leave their location at 8:30 am and rides end at 1:30 pm.