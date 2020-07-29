Riding the school bus will look different this year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Administrators for Raleigh County schools want parents to know what to expect when they send their child on a bus this year.

Students will sit two to a seat and have to wear masks. There will be hand sanitizer dispensers on every bus. Normal bus rules will be strictly enforced to keep things uniform for all students.

Greg Daniel is the Director of Transportation for Raleigh County Schools.

“(It is) more important that students stay in the same seat, they aren’t moving around on the bus, they stay facing forward to prevent the spread of COVID to other individuals,” Daniel explained.

Windows will be open to help circulation. Daniel added that buses will be cleaned in between each round of pick-ups.