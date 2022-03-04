GHENT, WV (WVNS)–We know regular gas prices are on the rise, but what about diesel fuel?

Diesel fuel is used mainly for transportation for almost all consumer goods. And according to AAA, the supply of gas is declining while demand is steadily rising.

Lori Weaver-Hawkins, the Public and Government Affairs Manager with AAA, said there are multiple effects that could happen as a result of the sky-rocketing fuel prices.

“With a shortage of drivers coupled with the higher cost of diesel we can expect to see increases in what we’re paying for our groceries, for dining out, for other goods and services that are impacted by fuel,” Weaver-Hawkins said.

Weaver-Hawkins said the reason fuel prices are rising is the current high price of crude oil and Russia invading Ukraine.

AAA said potential sanctions imposed on Russia are likely to cause a steady rise in prices in the near future.