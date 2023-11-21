BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It’s becoming all too common for stray animals to be found throughout the community that are sick, injured and helpless. Unfortunately, a Beckley resident found one just the other day- and they tell us no help was found from local shelters.

Demetrice Johnson’s kids found a cat outside their apartment that was suffering and in horrible condition. Johnson immediately made some calls, but quickly realized he couldn’t afford treatment or euthanasia.

“There was a fee that would cost around $1,000, and we don’t have that kind of money,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he called animal control to see if they could help instead. They contacted a member of the Raleigh County Humane Society, who reportedly advised Johnson to leave the cat where they found it in the street… for nature to take its course.

Johnson told us he was shocked by the response.

“What would I tell my 8-year-old daughter, after she witnessed that injured animal? What do I tell her? Your dad has no heart, I’m going to throw this injured animal back out into the street. That’s what you’re advising me to do, and I have an issue with that. I have an issue with that.” Demetrice Johnson, Beckley Resident

Determined to do the right thing, Johnson -with the help of the community- ended up raising enough money to pay for the cat’s euthanasia.

“Sadly, we had to have the animal euthanized, but it was better than throwing it out in the street and letting him suffer like a piece of garbage,” said Johnson.

Johnson said multiple people are facing the same issue- and something needs to be done.

“Too many people have been given those same directions. This is a policy that needs to be fixed, and people need to be held accountable, just like they hold us, the public, accountable for those same acts,” stated Johnson.