(WVNS) — The first week of high school football is always intense and full of rivalry games. Here are a look at the scores and highlights from this week!
Graham 14, Bluefield 9
Independence 68, Liberty 0
Nicholas County 10, Oak Hill 14
Roane County 35, Shady Spring 20
River View 54, Mount View 6
Van 12, Meadow Bridge 24
James Monroe 45, Wheeling Central 32
Riverside 13, Woodrow Wilson 38
Midland Trail 22, Clay County 14
PikeView 22, Summers County 47
Westside 60, Wyoming East 6
Pendelton 7, Greenbrier West 41
Greenbrier East 7, Point Pleasant 26