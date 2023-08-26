(WVNS) — The first week of high school football is always intense and full of rivalry games. Here are a look at the scores and highlights from this week!

Graham 14, Bluefield 9

Independence 68, Liberty 0

Nicholas County 10, Oak Hill 14

Roane County 35, Shady Spring 20

River View 54, Mount View 6

Van 12, Meadow Bridge 24

James Monroe 45, Wheeling Central 32

Riverside 13, Woodrow Wilson 38

Midland Trail 22, Clay County 14

PikeView 22, Summers County 47

Westside 60, Wyoming East 6

Pendelton 7, Greenbrier West 41

Greenbrier East 7, Point Pleasant 26