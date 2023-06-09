RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – Get your rubber ducks ready, it is Ronceverte River Festival weekend.

The fun began Friday night with the annual parade and a live musical performance by Kate Boytek.

On Saturday, the fun starts at 7 a.m. and goes all day long, headlined by fun events like the fishing derby, Irish road bowling, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and more.

The festival’s signature event, the Great Rubber Ducky Race kicks off at four p.m. with thousands of dollars in prizes up for grabs.

“Our grand prize is $5000. So we will put the ducks in the river, they will float down, the first duck will win $5000. But people always say ‘well my duck is going to be the last one,’ well if yours is the last one, you still win a prize. You win a $100 cash prize,” said Ronceverte River Festival Vice-Chair Crystal Foster.

In total, 57 prizes will be awarded for the Great Rubber Ducky Race.

You can purchase your ticket to enter the race until 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.