Road Closure: WVDOH to repair U.S. 219 in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways will be working to repair U.S. 219 in Monroe County. Union-Lindside Road will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The closure is around four miles north of Union and 4.5 miles south of Lindside. The road will be shut down starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. District Nine Maintenance Engineer James Moore said he anticipates it will reopen on Thursday, June 18.

A detour for all through and truck traffic will be in place along WV 12 and WV 122. Local traffic can find alternate routes on secondary roads. Drivers are asked to follow all traffic control signs and use caution while traveling in the area.

While the anticipated completion date for this project is June 18. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule