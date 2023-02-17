(WVNS) — There are several road closures and standing high water throughout the region on Friday, February 17, 2023. Commuters are urged to travel with caution.

Greenbrier County

  • Closed – Big Draft Road in White Sulphur Springs
  • Closed – All tunnels in the county
  • Closed – Anthony Rd. at Big Bend
  • Closed – Germany Rd.
  • Closed – Pembroke Rd.
  • Closed due to rockslide – Robbins Rd.
  • High water – Rt. 60 in Meadow River Valley
Caldwell Tunnel
Raleigh County

  • Closed – Coal River Road in Glen Daniel
  • Closed – Mattville Road in Stover
  • High water – Bolt Road
  • Paint Creek Rd. on Raleigh/Fayette County line. Photo by Cherish Marko

Fayette County

  • Closed – Rt. 60 between Boomer and Smithers
  • High water on West Virginia St. in Mt. Hope. Photos from Harry Conn
  • Mount Hope
  • Rt. 60 in Smithers

Summers County

  • Rocks in the roadway – Rt. 20
  • High water – 4H Camp Road
  • High water – Claypool Road
  • High water – Berry Lane
  • Tree in roadway – N. St. Rte. 20 near Elton Mountain

Wyoming County

  • Closed – Route 971 near Westside High School
  • Closed – Lynco is “not passable” according to Oceana Fire Department
Clear Fork Area of Wyoming County
  • Oceana area as of 07:30 A.M.
