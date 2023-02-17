(WVNS) — There are several road closures and standing high water throughout the region on Friday, February 17, 2023. Commuters are urged to travel with caution.

Greenbrier County

Closed – Big Draft Road in White Sulphur Springs

– Big Draft Road in White Sulphur Springs Closed – All tunnels in the county

– All tunnels in the county Closed – Anthony Rd. at Big Bend

– Anthony Rd. at Big Bend Closed – Germany Rd.

– Germany Rd. Closed – Pembroke Rd.

– Pembroke Rd. Closed due to rockslide – Robbins Rd.

– Robbins Rd. High water – Rt. 60 in Meadow River Valley

Raleigh County

Closed – Coal River Road in Glen Daniel

– Coal River Road in Glen Daniel Closed – Mattville Road in Stover

– Mattville Road in Stover High water – Bolt Road

Paint Creek Rd. on Raleigh/Fayette County line. Photo by Cherish Marko

Fayette County

Closed – Rt. 60 between Boomer and Smithers

High water on West Virginia St. in Mt. Hope. Photos from Harry Conn

Mount Hope

Rt. 60 in Smithers

Summers County

Rocks in the roadway – Rt. 20

– Rt. 20 High water – 4H Camp Road

– 4H Camp Road High water – Claypool Road

– Claypool Road High water – Berry Lane

– Berry Lane Tree in roadway – N. St. Rte. 20 near Elton Mountain

Wyoming County

Closed – Route 971 near Westside High School

– Route 971 near Westside High School Closed – Lynco is “not passable” according to Oceana Fire Department

Clear Fork Area of Wyoming County Clear Fork Area of Wyoming County

Oceana area as of 07:30 A.M.

