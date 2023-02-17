(WVNS) — There are several road closures and standing high water throughout the region on Friday, February 17, 2023. Commuters are urged to travel with caution.
Greenbrier County
- Closed – Big Draft Road in White Sulphur Springs
- Closed – All tunnels in the county
- Closed – Anthony Rd. at Big Bend
- Closed – Germany Rd.
- Closed – Pembroke Rd.
- Closed due to rockslide – Robbins Rd.
- High water – Rt. 60 in Meadow River Valley
Raleigh County
- Closed – Coal River Road in Glen Daniel
- Closed – Mattville Road in Stover
- High water – Bolt Road
Fayette County
- Closed – Rt. 60 between Boomer and Smithers
Summers County
- Rocks in the roadway – Rt. 20
- High water – 4H Camp Road
- High water – Claypool Road
- High water – Berry Lane
- Tree in roadway – N. St. Rte. 20 near Elton Mountain
Wyoming County
- Closed – Route 971 near Westside High School
- Closed – Lynco is “not passable” according to Oceana Fire Department
