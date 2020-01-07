Road conditions in Greenbrier County led to several accidents

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Road conditions in Greenbrier County were less than ideal on Jan. 7, 2020.

Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Mike Honaker, said there were several accidents throughout the county, as well as an accident on Interstate 64 that blocked the westbound lanes.

On Facebook, emergency personnel warned drivers to stay off the roads if possible. The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management also gave continuous coverage of the accidents and road conditions.

“Focus on driving because it’s not only what can happen to you in these conditions, but also what might be happening to someone else that you might need to avoid,” Honaker said. “Driving in general just really demands your upmost attention.”

Honaker added although the morning was bad, the evening and Wednesday morning may be worse due to the snow melting and refreezing overnight.