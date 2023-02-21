GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A road in Greenbrier County will be closed next week for repairs to bridge.

County Route 60/37, Price Run Road, will be closed Monday, February 27, 2023, at 7:00 A.M. The road will reopen on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 5:00 P.M.

This closure is due to the repair of a failing bridge structure. The project is located 0.05 mile West of the Eastern junction with US 60. Local traffic will have access to all properties along Price Run Road via the western junction with US 60.

Drivers are asked by the West Virginia Division of Highways to obey all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.