Road in Summers County closed almost two years ago, never reopened

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Flood waters rushed from the river into Willowwood road.

“In late 2018, we had some heavy rains and the river got up,” Bill Costomiris said.

About 30 feet of the road crumbled and now the damage is up to 200 feet.

Costomiris, the Chief of Talcott Fire Department, said this road has been an issue for almost two years.

“The state has been promising us since early 2019 that this road was going to get fixed and opened back up,” Costomiris said

Costomiris said this road closure affects emergency service operations, since Willowwood road is considered a secondary emergency response route. If Route three is closed for any reason, such as flooding, emergency services can’t reach the other side of Summers County.

“In order to avoid the tie up on route three, they would come this way. But they don’t have that option. So, their response times are going to be longer as well,” Costomiris said

The people who live on the other side of the road closure, reportedly now have to double their travel time to town.

“Not to mention the inordinate amount of cost for gasoline for these people that work in town that have to travel this extra mileage every day twice a day,” Costomiris said

Senator Stephen Baldwin said Division of Highways officials had to make a choice to spend money on repairs for Willowood road or other local roadways. He said the Willowood road project will cost about a million dollars.

“Do we repair other slips in the county that need to be repaired that have a higher traffic count? Or do we sink all of the remaining money we have for slips for the rest of the year into this one,” Baldwin explained.

But Costomiris still feels defeated and worries if this road doesn’t get fixed, the community’s safety is in jeopardy.

“Somebody in Charleston just doesn’t think Summers County is important,” Costomiris said.

Delegate Jeff Pack is also working on this issue. He said he is contacting the governor’s office to see if there is any contingency money available.

59 News reached out to the Division of Highways but their office is closed for the weekend.