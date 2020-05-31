Robert C. Byrd Clinic lessens requirements for COVID-19 testing

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg made improvements to their mobile unit.

They’ve added medical pods with exam rooms, meaning everything the medical center can provide inside, can now be provided outside in their mobile triage unit. The clinic has also opened their COVID-19 testing to patients who may be asymptomatic.

“Whether it’s been that you’ve been exposed, you’re worried just because you’ve had to shop and be amongst the community, that maybe you’ve become someone who’s an asymptomatic carrier, we let the patient decide if they feel they need the test,” Dr. Lauren Miller, Medical Director at Robert C. Byrd Clinic, said.

Dr. Miller said the Clinic has a large supply of tests. Their testing hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.