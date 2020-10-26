Robert C. Byrd Clinic offers safer trick-or-treat alternative

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Halloween is right around the corner and some parents may be looking for a safer alternative to trick-or-treating. Employees at Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg are offering just that.

On Halloween night, the Clinic is holding a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat for community members. Nurse Practitioner in Pediatrics, Shannon Bashlor, said these bags are safe for your kids.

“They are super safe. So, our employees here at Robert C. Byrd Clinic prepared them well in advance wearing gloves and masks,” Crickenberger said. “They’ve been packaged for several days so if anyone had any concern that the virus could be on the packages, they’ve been packaged for quite some time.”

Bashlor said they have a unique method of handing out their candy without contact. The Drive-Thru Trick-or-treat event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in front of the Clinic.