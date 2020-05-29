Robert C. Byrd Clinic opens doors to patients

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Getting your temperature taken before entering certain buildings is becoming a new normal, and that is being done at Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg.

“We have completely transfigured how we walk through the clinic,” Dr. Lauren Miller, Medical Director at Robert C. Byrd Clinic, said. “We have made it a one way system where we have someone that we call a runner that will actually help guide you to where you need to go.”

Patients must check in for their appointments from their vehicles. A nurse will meet them at the door, take their temperature, and screen them for COVID-19 symptoms before they can enter the West Wing.

Dr. Miller said their goal is to make the experience as pleasant as possible. In an effort to be proactive, the entire staff at Robert C. Byrd Clinic was tested for COVID-19. Dr. Miller said those tests came back negative.

“That way patients can be reassured that we are making sure to the highest degree possible that our staff are safe for you to be around,” Dr. Miller said.

Miller added all staff will be monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and retested as needed. She said it was important to open the clinic for patient care.

“If you can’t give services where I can listen to your heart, check your blood pressure, make sure that we’re doing bone density scans, then there’s a population that’s still not protected,” Dr. Miller said. “Even though we’re trying to keep you from getting one disease, we could not be taking care of another.”