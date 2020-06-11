Robert C. Byrd Clinic provides masks to community members

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Staff at Robert C. Byrd Clinic are still working hard to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All staff and patients are wearing masks inside the clinic. Now, staff are going above and beyond to help community members. Chief Executive Officer Scot Mitchell said they are providing masks, not just for patients, but for anyone who needs one.

“Currently, what we’re mostly getting are masks that people are actually making themselves,” Mitchell said. “It’s just amazing, the talent in this community. The number of people that can sew is just amazing. We’re getting hundreds of them. But the problem is, about a third of our patients that we see coming in don’t have masks.”

Mitchell said they are giving away more than 60 masks a day and they are in need of donations. If you have masks you would like to donate, you can bring them to the main entrance of Robert C. Byrd Clinic.