Rupert, WV (WVNS) – If you live in a rural area and need to see a medical specialist, but can’t make it to a doctor’s office, help may be headed your way.

The Robert C. Byrd Mobile Clinic made its first ever appearance in Rupert on Wednesday, March 30.

The Mobile Clinic is equipped with two exam rooms where patients can be seen by a primary care doctor, as well as receive COVID vaccines, boosters, rapid tests, and take-home test kits.

Robert C Byrd Clinic CEO Scot Mitchell said during the pandemic, he’s heard from lots of folks who don’t feel comfortable coming to hospitals and doctor’s offices anymore.

“A lot of people are afraid to come out,” said Mitchell. “They don’t want to go to locations where there are a lot of people, they’re just afraid. Or there are people in underserved communities where they can’t get to the doctor. So now with this program, we’re going to now be able to go out into these underserved communities to be able to help them,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said seeing the mobile clinic in the field serving patients was the culmination of more than a year of hard work. He said his organization faced multiple setbacks trying to get the mobile clinic idea off the ground, including struggles finding a bus and finding the equipment the clinic would need inside the bus.

“Supply chain issues were a real struggle,” Mitchell told 59News. “We really struggled. We actually looked at a couple of other vehicles that were going to take up to a year to get here, and we got lucky and found this one that we were able to get in about 3 months.”

But despite the struggles they’ve faced over the past year, Mitchell said it was worth it to see the difference the Mobile Clinic was able to make in Rupert.

“It feels really really great. I mean, it’s amazing that we’re able to meet our mission by actually going into these communities and helping the people there that have been supportive of our organization. And it’s our opportunity to give back to the communities that we serve,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell hopesd to have the mobile unit out in the community at least two or three times a week.

For information on when the Robert C. Byrd Mobile Clinic will be in your area, follow the Robert C. Byrd Clinic on Facebook.