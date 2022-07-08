BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — “Rocket Boys” author Homer Hickam’s last book is called “Don’t Blow Yourself Up.” Following that advice, Theatre West Virginia is moving this season’s opening night of “Rocket Boys the Musical” from Friday to Saturday.

TWV General Manager Scott Hill said the rain did not give crews the necessary time to work out pyrotechnics on the set. Hill said the Friday tickets are good for Saturday.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with free music at 6:30 p.m. Hill added Rocket Boy Roy Lee Cook will be at the opening.

Hickam, a NASA engineer, is a native of Coalwood, West Virginia. He penned the best-selling Rocket Boys,” which was later made into the blockbuster Hollywood movie “October Sky.”