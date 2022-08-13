FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– If the games and rides at the State Fair don’t excite you, there’s plenty of action at the rodeo.

The West Virginia High School Rodeo Association hosts the State Fair Youth and High School Rodeos. You can find barrel races, team rope competitions, timed events and much more.

Hannah Burks is a rodeo rider at the State Fair. She says it’s important for all the riders to keep carrying on the cowboy heritage.

“Live it, breathe it. A lot of people do,” said Burks. “We go home and that’s what I do. Rodeo’s my sport. I practice rodeo I ride every day.”



The big event, the West Virginia High School Rodeo, was held Friday, August 12, 2022.