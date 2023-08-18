Be on TV! We’re looking for photos of people who “Cue The Fun” at the State Fair of West Virginia 2023! Upload your photos with our Weather Together album and be featured on our broadcasts!

Friday, August 18th, 2023 Forecast Discussion

Friday pre-dawn a few showers here or there but they come to an end by sunrise. A cloudy start otherwise for kids heading back to school for the bus stop with temps in the 60s. We’ll see gradual clearing as high pressure returns to bring back the sunshine. Temps won’t feel like August as we struggle our way into the low to mid 70s. A light westerly breeze 5-10mph will feel a bit cool after the morning rain but comfy in the afternoon.

Friday evening is going feel a lot like fall with lower humidity and temps tumbling fast after sunset. Clear skies and breezy conditions from the northwest about 10-15mph will drop temps into the low 50s and upper 40s tonight! Average lows this time of year should be in the 60s for reference!

Saturday will be a sunny day with a light westerly breeze as we warm up from Friday into the upper 70s. A few over achievers will push into the low 80s in the western edge of the viewing area. A couple of puffy clouds in the afternoon but no rain risk. Great news for the end of the season firework show at the State Fair of West Virginia!

Sunday is looking hot as a dominating area of high pressure sticks close to our region. A few afternoon clouds but no rain chances. Highs warm into the mid to upper 80s as humidity levels continue to rise for the summer feel. Finally a taste of summer.

Monday is a dry and hot day again with lots of sunshine. Warm morning followed by a hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Feel like temps flirt with the 90 degree mark. It’ll be the start of the hottest week we’ve had this summer!

Tuesday a few more clouds as a weak disturbance passes through. No rain and no relief from the heat, either. Highs still push into the upper 80s with southwest winds and humidity still in charge. Remember to stay hydrated!

Wednesday the summer pattern continues with heat and humidity as temps push back into the mid and upper 80s. More sunshine than we’ll see Tuesday overall. We look to stay dry in the stable and hot air mass sticking around.

Thursday is a rinse and repeat forecast with high heat and higher humidity. Temps push closer to the 90 degree mark and feel like temps in the low 90s. It’ll become to much for the atmosphere to hold the rain back with late evening showers possible. A better chance of that for Friday into the weekend.

In your extended forecast, the heat doesn’t look to break anytime soon and as we look towards the end of August. We return to the pop-up thunderstorm threats into the following weekend as we transition away from the stable airmass of the week. We’ll also be watching to tropics closely as hurricane season enters peak activity for the year through September.



FRIDAY

Morning clouds fade, sunshine PM. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Looking great! Sunshine. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & Mild. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY

Sunshine & summerlike. Highs in the mid-upper 80s

TUESDAY

Sun to start. Iso. PM shower possible. Highs in the upper 80s

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine & Sct. Showers Late. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine and heat. Iso. t-storm late. Highs in the mid 80s

FRIDAY

Sunshine, humid, HOT. PM Storms possible. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY

Sunshine and warm. Iso. Pop-up storms PM. Highs in the mid 80s.