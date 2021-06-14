Ron Kidd Basketball Camp kicks off in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local basketball legend is bringing back a beloved basketball camp for young people.

Woodrow Wilson High School Basketball Coach Ron Kidd is hosting his annual age group basketball camps at the YMCA in Beckley. According to a press release, each session stresses the fundamentals of the game and the importance of teamwork and defense. Ron Kidd has been the head coach for the Woodrow Wilson Boys Basketball team for 21 years. Event organizers said these camps will focus on player development, skill challenges and fun.

Here is a list of age groups, dates and times for the camp:

1st, 2nd, & 3rd Grades: June 14th – June 18th from 9:00 a.m. – Noon

4th, 5th, & 6th Grades: June 21st – June 25th from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Team Camp: June 28th – June 30th from 9:00 a.m. – noon

If you have any questions about registration, call the YMCA at 304-252-0715 or email Mathew.Sumpter@ymcaswv.com.