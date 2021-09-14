Ronceverte brings back Urban Deer Hunting

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — If you live in the Mountain State, you are probably familiar with deer. For the city of Ronceverte, city council voted Monday, September 13, 2021 to approve a trial year of Urban Deer Hunting.

Urban Deer Hunting is when you can hunt deer inside the city limits.

“You can kill up to seven deer and it won’t count against your regular hunting license,” Jerry Hopkins said.

Jerry Hopkins is the Chief of Police in Ronceverte. He told 59News in order to obtain a license to hunt within Ronceverte, you can bring a note, from the property owner of whoever’s property you would like to hunt, to City Hall and pay a $25 administration fee. Hopkins will then go inspect the property to make sure it is safe to hunt. If Hopkins approves the property, you will pay another $25 fee to obtain a city hunting license.

“About two or three years ago, we did have urban deer hunting,” Hopkins said. “We kind of backed off of it and now we’re going to re-establish it.”

Hopkins said in order to participate in Urban Deer Hunting, you are limited to a crossbow or a standard compound bow, and you have to hunt from an elevated position.

“Hopefully, it’s going to reduce the amount of deer because anyone that’s raised gardens or actually hit one with a vehicle, they know there’s a lot of deer around,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said once you are approved, you can hunt deer until December 31, 2021.