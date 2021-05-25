Ronceverte City Administer provides update on water project

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A water project in one Greenbrier County city is still underway. Contractors are currently replacing old water pipes with new ones in Ronceverte.

City Administrator Pam Mentz told 59News there are two contractors working on the water pipes downtown, Lynch Construction and Pro Contracting. She said Lynch completed 30 percent of the project. She said as of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Pro-Construction completed 47.6 percent of the project.

Lynch is expected to finish their part of the project in early November, while Pro Contracting is expected to finish in early October.