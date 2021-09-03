Ronceverte City Hall closes doors amid a rise in COVID-19 cases

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in our region, Ronceverte City Hall is closing their doors to the public.

This starts Friday, September 3, 2021.

If you need to drop off a check, you can do so using the drop box located outside the front doors of City Hally. You can also call City Hall and pay by credit card. If you have a cash payment, you are asked to knock on the front door and staff will assist you.

Ronceverte City Hall staff will continue to work their normal business hours. The building will be closed on holidays.

If you have any questions, you can call City Hall at 304-647-5455.