RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS)– One Greenbrier County community’s city hall is temporarily moving locations.

The temporary Ronceverte City Hall will be at 687 Edgar Ave. A reason for the move is to renovate doors and the hardwood flooring.

“There was water running underneath it, a good bit of water and there’s black mold all throughout the floor and we had it remediated but we still can’t stop the water,” said City Administrator Pam Mentz.

The city hired a contractor to fix the problems ,but Mentz said they aren’t sure when the renovations will be complete.