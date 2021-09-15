Ronceverte Elementary implements Active Pathway as incentive to get kids active

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — As a way to get kids to be more active, Ronceverte Elementary PE Teacher Courtney Hudnall brought an Active Pathway to the school. It is an opportunity for kids to be physically active in a more creative way.

Hudnall said she is already seeing a difference.

“I’ve seen a lot more physical activity just with the path here,” Hudnall said. “They used to just race each other back and forth because there was nothing on here. So, now that there’s different opportunities to do different activities through the pathway.”

Hudnall said the idea came from a Wellness Committee Meeting held last spring. She said just by looking at the facility Ronceverte Elementary offered, she knew the Active Pathway would be a great addition to the school.

With the help of WVU Extension Services, the pathway was transformed with traffic paint and stencils.

“There’s exercises, bear walks and it’s painted with bear claws. There’s a snake to walk on,” Hudnall said. “Tightropes to balance and a yoga pose at the end to rest everything.”

Hudnall hopes this pathway encourages kids to understand physical education is important, as well as living a healthy, active lifestyle.

“I’m hoping it gets our kids more active,” Hudnall said. “With covid and our past school year, it’s kinda just, the physical activity just went down. I want to increase physical activity in our kids.”

Hudnall said she hopes other schools will follow her lead, but it’s not just schools. She said anywhere that receives high traffic from kids, like libraries and parks, should consider adding an Active Pathway.