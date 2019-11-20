Ronceverte Elementary students bring non-perishables to food pantry

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Kindergarteners from Ronceverte Elementary School contributed to their community on Nov. 20, 2019.

With the Holiday season quickly approaching, the food pantry is getting ready to hand out Thanksgiving dinners to those in need. After holding a canned food drive, students from Ronceverte Elementary took the food to the Ronceverte Food Pantry.

Layola Sarver, who works with the Food Pantry, said during the holiday season, the food pantry sees a lot more visitors.

“I think it’s the most amazing thing to see their little faces when they come in and how happy they are that they are helping somebody and I’m so proud of all of them,” Sarver said.

Robin Jones, a kindergarten teacher at Ronceverte Elementary, said the students organized the canned food drive and one student even brought in 500 cans all by herself.

“I’m very proud of these boys and girls for stepping up and doing the right thing and getting food for the families that need it for Thanksgiving,” Jones said.

Students collected roughly 3,000 items to donate to the Ronceverte Food Pantry.