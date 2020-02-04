Ronceverte Elementary students get new experience

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Students at Ronceverte Elementary got a brand new experience with coding.

Ronceverte teacher, Pam Hanna, wanted to teach her second graders something different with technology. That is when Hanna and the technology specialist, Joyce Byers, came up with the idea of coding.

Students used Ozobots to create their own codes and create movements.

“It’s something they enjoy and they felt so confident doing this activity,” Hanna said.

“It exposes them to different things. If they want to be a computer programmer, they can certainly do that. Now they know how,” Byers said.

Both teachers said teaching students about STEM from a young age is important. As the class gains more experience, they will start programming the Ozobots on their tablets.