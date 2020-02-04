Ronceverte Elementary students get new experience

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Students at Ronceverte Elementary got a brand new experience with coding.

Ronceverte teacher, Pam Hanna, wanted to teach her second graders something different with technology. That is when Hanna and the technology specialist, Joyce Byers, came up with the idea of coding.

Students used Ozobots to create their own codes and create movements.

“It’s something they enjoy and they felt so confident doing this activity,” Hanna said.

“It exposes them to different things. If they want to be a computer programmer, they can certainly do that. Now they know how,” Byers said.

Both teachers said teaching students about STEM from a young age is important. As the class gains more experience, they will start programming the Ozobots on their tablets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

WV legislature changes cursive writing requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV legislature changes cursive writing requirements"

Westside E-Sports team receives new computers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westside E-Sports team receives new computers"

Art exhibit opens at Carnegie Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art exhibit opens at Carnegie Hall"

Security increasing at Wyoming County rivalry games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security increasing at Wyoming County rivalry games"

GHSP office moves in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GHSP office moves in Mercer County"

Man suspected of robbing Joy Mart appears in court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man suspected of robbing Joy Mart appears in court"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News