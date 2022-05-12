RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – The Ronceverte Island Dog Park is gearing up for its summertime opening.

The City of Ronceverte is closer to breaking ground on Southern West Virginia’s

first dog park to open. The Friends of Ronceverte (FOR), a local nonprofit, and Chris Rodriguez-Stanley, a native of Ronceverte, worked together to raise the money needed to purchase materials and

secure a contractor to build the dog park.

“The City appreciates the work that FOR and Chris and Jorge Rodriguez-Stanley have done so

that Ronceverte can open the first dog park in our county. We look forward to welcoming everyone and their four legged friends to our dog park in

July.” Ronceverte Mayor Deena Pack

The Ronceverte Island Dog Park will be the newest addition to the Ronceverte Island Park and provide Greenbrier County residents with a place for their dogs to run and get exercise along the Greenbrier River.

“We are excited to see our dream of a dog park becoming reality. Thank you to everyone who has helped bring this source of

fun for both ourselves and the pets of Ronceverte.” City of Ronceverte Administrator Pamela Mentz

Members of FOR and the City of Ronceverte are grateful to the community who showed up to

finally give the area its first dog park. The dog park serves as another reminder of the work

happening in The River City to bring back a town with so much history and potential.

“FOR is grateful for all of the community’s support in helping us reach the monetary goal for

the dog park. We are excited about what the future holds for Ronceverte, beginning with this project.” Tanya Hazelwood, Vice President for Friends of Ronceverte

Construction on the Ronceverte Island Dog Park, being done by Lowes, is set to begin June 12. The park is slated to open July 1.