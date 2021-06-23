Ronceverte officials hand out clean water after system shutdown causes boil water advisory

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The city of Ronceverte is under a boil water advisory after shutting down the main tank in its water system to connect new pipes.

The shutdown is part of an infrastructure overhaul to replace pipes that are almost 100-years-old. The city is offering free bottled water to residents in the parking lot across the street from Tri-County Produce.

Pamela Mentz is the Ronceverte City Administrator. She said she understands that city residents are frustrated.

“We’ve been trying to supply them with some bottled water and some water from the tanker, and we’re trying to give them as much notice as we know to plan for it being off,” said Mentz.

For some residents, like Ronald Ward, being without water involves shifting their entire day around scheduled water shut offs.

“When you have a family to do dishes and you have to wash clothes and bathe and all that, it’s pretty hard,” said Ward.

The city put some rules in place for receiving free water after travelers from neighboring counties and states took advantage. In a Facebook post, they asked all residents to bring proof of residency, like a license, water bill, or lease agreement, in order to receive water.

“Some people would say ‘Oh, I’m from Monroe County, I’m from a different city,’ and we’re trying to give it to our customers because they are under boil water, they cannot drink the water,” said Mentz.

Mentz also said changes to the water system should stop soon. The best way to stay updated on any changes is through the city’s Facebook page.