RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – After more than two years of anticipation, kids in Ronceverte will now have a place to cool off this summer.

The Ronceverte Island Park splash pad officially opened for the first time on Friday May 26, 2023.

Director of Parks and Recreation Dan Withrow said the splash pad will provide summer fun for the children of Ronceverte.

“Having grandchildren I know how much they enjoy the splash pad. You see the little one in Lewisburg, you go by it and there’s always someone there. So we feel that this is one of those things that is going to be a huge success and a huge benefit to Ronceverte,” said Withrow.

The splash pad officially opened to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26th.