RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The city of Ronceverte is looking for a new police chief.

Julian Byer, Jr. confirmed with 59News he will retire as Ronceverte police chief to serve as the city’s public works director. He said it will take effect towards the end of January.

Byer said Ronceverte Mayor David Smith and city council members will choose his replacement among a field of applicants by then.