Ronceverte to display Military Banners

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Community Members living in one Greenbrier County community found a new way to honor their Veterans.

Ronceverte Development Corporation is giving community members the chance to put pictures of their loved ones on banners. These banners will be hung around the city.

Tammy Rhodes is the Executive Director of Ronceverte Development Corporation. She said they want the Veterans to have a connection to the area.

“They’re responsible for many of the freedoms and things that we enjoy today, we should always remember the things these great people have given to us,” Rhodes said. “They’ve put their life on the line so we can enjoy ours.”

Banners can be purchased from the Development office on Main Street in Ronceverte. People can pick up an order form from there or from City Hall. They cost $125 for a 28 x 36 banner. Checks should be made payable to 1882 Main Street Society.