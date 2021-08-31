Ronceverte water: “Majority of people are running on the new lines”

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Water woes are getting better for those living in one Greenbrier County community as workers continue to replace water pipes from as early as 1902.

Steve Williams is a supervisor for the project in Ronceverte. He said workers spent their Tuesday tying the new lines to the old. Next week, they will cut the old lines downtown.

Williams added the water issue is calming. He said there are fewer leaks and fewer shutoffs. In addition, one new water tank is already built. Williams said they are going to start tearing down another old tank in order to build a second.

“All the meters are in downtown, majority of people are running on the new lines,” Williams said. “We just have to kill the 1900 lines and the AC lines, and it’ll drop our water loss.”

Williams said they finished adding new valves, meaning, instead of shutting down water to the whole area, they can section off street by street. He added the project is expected to be complete by mid-December.