HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Roses is now officially open for business in Hinton.

The department store opened its doors just in time for folks in Summers County to get some early holiday shopping done.

One customer said she is excited to have a new place to shop in Hinton after Magic Mart shut down.

“I’m excited because I missed Magic Mart. I guess I’ll try to buy my kids some Christmas stuff here, and get them some new clothes, and a lot of stuff I’m needing here,” said excited shopper Susie Jennings.

Roses is also bringing dozens of jobs to Summers County, making it one of the first national chains to invest in the Hinton area.