BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Rotary Club is celebrating 101 years of service in 2023.

For the month of February, the club is doing a service project called “For the Love of Reading.” The goal of the project is to bring awareness to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the area.

Plus, it’s an opportunity for children to get free books!

“It’s open to anyone,” said Rotary President April Elkins-Badke. “Anyone can help us with this opportunity too. We’re raising money to cover the postage for kids to get the books. $25 sponsors a kid, one book a month for a year. We are also collecting books so that when babies are born here in the area, they’re gonna get a gift from the Rotary Club and Delta Kappa Gamma to say welcome. We are so happy you’re here.”

Elkins-Badke said if you want to help out, you can donate a children’s book to the Rotary Club.