Rotary golf tournament full with teams, ready to play despite pandemic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Rotary Club of Princeton scheduled its annual golf tournament which provides scholarships to high school students.

The golf tournament filled up with 22 teams playing on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Fincastle Country Club. Costs per team were $400 and sponsorships started at $500. President Craig Stout said he wished more teams could join, but the golf course would not be able to accommodate more.

Stout said proceeds from the tournament help fund service projects throughout the year.

“I’m pretty excited and grateful for the community and support,” Stout said.

With a surge in COVID cases in the Two Virginias, Stout made it known he is doing everything to keep the participants safe. This event was held last year during the pandemic. Lunch will be held outside and masks are recommended to be worn until participants start playing.

There will also be door prizes and goodie bags.

Another major event to look out for that helps provide money to the community is Pancake Day. Other places in the community they help are Amy’s House of Hope, Mardi-Bras, Mercer County Schools, and Concord University.

“The community is awesome in how they support us,” Stout finished.

For more information about sponsoring a hole, contact President Craig Stout at 304-920-6687.