Route 61 in Fayette County scheduled to close for repairs

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced WV 61, or Deepwater Road, will be closed to one lane at the intersection of WV 61 and Boonesborough road.

According to the DOH, the road will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 8 a.m. so crews can replaced a failed culvert pipe. Delays will be expected and motorists are asked to use caution when traveling this route. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route or to leave a little earlier than usual.

Tractor trailer traffic will not be allowed through the job site. Any tractor trailers traveling southbound will be asked to turn around at the job site. Any trucks traveling northbound will be redirected to Virginia Street in Oak Hill and back onto to US 19.

WVDOH apologized for the inconveniences this may cause. The expected completion date of the road work is Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020; however, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project’s schedule.

