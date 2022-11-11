CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — Route 60 is closed due to downed power lines.
According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the road is closed at Belchers in Caldwell.
Stick with 59News for more updates!
by: Claudia Sessa
